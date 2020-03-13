All apartments in Boston
481 Massachusetts Ave.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:32 AM

481 Massachusetts Ave.

481 Massachusetts Avenue · (617) 939-6945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

481 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02118
Lower Roxbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 09/01/2020 is a huge 4 bedroom duplex apartment on Mass Ave in Boston's historic South End. This spacious unit features 2 full marbled bathrooms, oak flooring throughout, and huge rooms with ample closet space. The modern kitchen is splashed with granite, stainless steel, hardwood, dishwasher, and disposal are accompanied by separate living and eating areas. Sleeps 5 people comfortably. Heat and hot water is included in the rent. Minutes from Northeastern University (NEU), Wentworth, BU Medical, Mass General and more! Building is professionally managed. Call w/ any questions, (617) 939-6945 Elijah E. Arnold

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
481 Massachusetts Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 481 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 481 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
481 Massachusetts Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 481 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 481 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
No, 481 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 481 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 Massachusetts Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 481 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 481 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
No, 481 Massachusetts Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 481 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 481 Massachusetts Ave. has units with dishwashers.
