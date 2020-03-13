481 Massachusetts Ave.

Amenities

Available 09/01/2020 is a huge 4 bedroom duplex apartment on Mass Ave in Boston's historic South End. This spacious unit features 2 full marbled bathrooms, oak flooring throughout, and huge rooms with ample closet space. The modern kitchen is splashed with granite, stainless steel, hardwood, dishwasher, and disposal are accompanied by separate living and eating areas. Sleeps 5 people comfortably. Heat and hot water is included in the rent. Minutes from Northeastern University (NEU), Wentworth, BU Medical, Mass General and more! Building is professionally managed. Call w/ any questions, (617) 939-6945 Elijah E. Arnold



Terms: One year lease