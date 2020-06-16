46 Florida St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Welcome to Florida Street! Amazing 3 bedroom penthouse, walk to red line! Available Sept. 1st. Greet the Fall with in this lovely apartment! Modern eat-in kitchen with sliding patio doors, granite counter tops, high end stainless steel appliances., including dishwasher! Stylish island table/wine rack, plenty of counter and cabinets space! Open concept living room with large bay windows. Sunny dining room. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and modern light fixtures. Coin-op laundry and additional storage unit in basement. Recessed lightning. Conveniently located within 7 min walking distance (or 5 min run!) to Ashmont T stop (red line), near park, walking and biking trials. Close to shops and restaurants. Off street parking for 2 cars included in the rent! This is a must see! Contact agent to schedule a showing - don't wait, this will not last!! NO PETS and NO SMOKING of any kind please!!!



Terms: One year lease