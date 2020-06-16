All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
46 Florida St.
46 Florida St.

46 Florida Street · (617) 953-4748
Location

46 Florida Street, Boston, MA 02124
St. Marks

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to Florida Street! Amazing 3 bedroom penthouse, walk to red line! Available Sept. 1st. Greet the Fall with in this lovely apartment! Modern eat-in kitchen with sliding patio doors, granite counter tops, high end stainless steel appliances., including dishwasher! Stylish island table/wine rack, plenty of counter and cabinets space! Open concept living room with large bay windows. Sunny dining room. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space and modern light fixtures. Coin-op laundry and additional storage unit in basement. Recessed lightning. Conveniently located within 7 min walking distance (or 5 min run!) to Ashmont T stop (red line), near park, walking and biking trials. Close to shops and restaurants. Off street parking for 2 cars included in the rent! This is a must see! Contact agent to schedule a showing - don't wait, this will not last!! NO PETS and NO SMOKING of any kind please!!!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Florida St. have any available units?
46 Florida St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Florida St. have?
Some of 46 Florida St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Florida St. currently offering any rent specials?
46 Florida St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Florida St. pet-friendly?
No, 46 Florida St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 46 Florida St. offer parking?
Yes, 46 Florida St. does offer parking.
Does 46 Florida St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 Florida St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Florida St. have a pool?
No, 46 Florida St. does not have a pool.
Does 46 Florida St. have accessible units?
No, 46 Florida St. does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Florida St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Florida St. has units with dishwashers.
