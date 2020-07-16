All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:31 PM

45 Ward Street

45 Ward Street · (617) 657-9811
Location

45 Ward Street, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Rare single-family home in South Boston available September 1st for rent. The home features an open living, dining, and kitchen area on the first floor with direct access to the home's spacious outdoor deck. Head upstairs for the private master suite, second bedroom, and second full bathroom. For your convenience, there's an added half bathroom and in-unit laundry. Plenty of storage is available in the attic and unfinished basement. Located on a private way, parking spaces are available to the street's residents only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Ward Street have any available units?
45 Ward Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 45 Ward Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 Ward Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Ward Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 Ward Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 45 Ward Street offer parking?
Yes, 45 Ward Street offers parking.
Does 45 Ward Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Ward Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Ward Street have a pool?
No, 45 Ward Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 Ward Street have accessible units?
No, 45 Ward Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Ward Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Ward Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Ward Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Ward Street does not have units with air conditioning.
