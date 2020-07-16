45 Ward Street

Amenities

Rare single-family home in South Boston available September 1st for rent. The home features an open living, dining, and kitchen area on the first floor with direct access to the home's spacious outdoor deck. Head upstairs for the private master suite, second bedroom, and second full bathroom. For your convenience, there's an added half bathroom and in-unit laundry. Plenty of storage is available in the attic and unfinished basement. Located on a private way, parking spaces are available to the street's residents only.