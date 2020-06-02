All apartments in Boston
45 Spring Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

45 Spring Street

45 Spring Street · (617) 777-0248
Location

45 Spring Street, Boston, MA 02132
Upper Washington - Spring Street

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,079

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Ground up new construction unparalleled luxury apartments in West Roxbury, only minutes to the commuter rail! Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, biggest bedrooms you will find in the area. Bigger, newer and better than anything else in the area. Massive bedrooms and living rooms, gas heat, laundry in unit, and huge IKEA closets in bedrooms. Each apartment comes with one garage parking space included, with additional spaces available for rent. Center of the property features an open-roof common area and professionally landscaped courtyard, leading to a common grilling area out back with ample seating. Projected opening date is May 2020, subject to final sign-offs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Spring Street have any available units?
45 Spring Street has a unit available for $4,079 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Spring Street have?
Some of 45 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
45 Spring Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 45 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 45 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 45 Spring Street does offer parking.
Does 45 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 45 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 45 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 45 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Spring Street has units with dishwashers.
