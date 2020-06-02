45 Spring Street

Amenities

Ground up new construction unparalleled luxury apartments in West Roxbury, only minutes to the commuter rail! Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, biggest bedrooms you will find in the area. Bigger, newer and better than anything else in the area. Massive bedrooms and living rooms, gas heat, laundry in unit, and huge IKEA closets in bedrooms. Each apartment comes with one garage parking space included, with additional spaces available for rent. Center of the property features an open-roof common area and professionally landscaped courtyard, leading to a common grilling area out back with ample seating. Projected opening date is May 2020, subject to final sign-offs.