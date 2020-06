Amenities

This is a charming 3 bedroom apartment with lots of natural light and spacious rooms. A fantastic location for any commuter - easy access to Storrow Drive and Mass Pike; quick walk to 57/501/503/64 buses to Cambridge/downtown. Laundry in unit and parking spot included!! Kassis Group Realty is not liable for any errors, omissions or changes to terms and conditions of this rental. Terms are subject to change without notice. One month brokerage fee applies.



Terms: One year lease