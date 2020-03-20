All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

444 Western Ave.

444 Western Avenue · (617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

444 Western Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Allston

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Large direct entry two bedroom one bathroom in a renovated 1800's Firehouse. Modern open concept kitchen with large kitchen island overlooking a massive living room. Gorgeous tiled bathroom. High ceilings throughout and ample storage space including loft storage space over the bedrooms and two large closets. Free laundry in the building. Easy on-street parking. Great location for commuters between Brighton and Allston. Close to I-90, Storrow Drive, public transit, Harvard, Boston Landing and multiple grocery stores. Available september 1st. Inquire for showings and details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Western Ave. have any available units?
444 Western Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 444 Western Ave. have?
Some of 444 Western Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Western Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
444 Western Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Western Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 Western Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 444 Western Ave. offer parking?
No, 444 Western Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 444 Western Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 Western Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Western Ave. have a pool?
No, 444 Western Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 444 Western Ave. have accessible units?
No, 444 Western Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Western Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 Western Ave. has units with dishwashers.
