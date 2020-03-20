444 Western Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Large direct entry two bedroom one bathroom in a renovated 1800's Firehouse. Modern open concept kitchen with large kitchen island overlooking a massive living room. Gorgeous tiled bathroom. High ceilings throughout and ample storage space including loft storage space over the bedrooms and two large closets. Free laundry in the building. Easy on-street parking. Great location for commuters between Brighton and Allston. Close to I-90, Storrow Drive, public transit, Harvard, Boston Landing and multiple grocery stores. Available september 1st. Inquire for showings and details.