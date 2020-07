Amenities

Luxurious 3 Bed 2 Bath on Centre St. in Jamaica Plain right across from Whole Foods! Great Location Granite/Stainless Kitchen Hardwood Floors In-Unit Laundry Rear deck On-street parking available in front of building does not require residential permit. Unfortunately there is not any included or available storage. Onstreet parking available in front of building does not require residential permit. Public transportation options Stony Brook orange line station is .4 miles Jackson Square orange line station is .6 miles Heath Street green (E) line station is .7 miles 39 bus runs through the Longwood Medical area, Fenway and Back Bay ending at Haymarket bus stop in front of property 41 Bus runs between the Forest Hills orange line and JFK red line T stations and passes by the Jackson Sq orange line T station - bus stop in front of property Nearby universities Mass Art 16 minutes on the 39 Bus Roxbury Community College 16 minutes on the 41 Bus Mass Pharmacy 17 minutes on the 39 Bus Harvard Medical School - 16 minutes on the 39 Bus Wentworth 20 minutes on the 39 Bus Northeastern 23 minutes on the 39 Bus Suffolk 34 minutes on orange line (.4 mile walk to station) HULT 47 minutes on orange line (.4 mile walk to station) UMass Boston 55 minutes on the 41 Bus Other attractions Longwood Medical Area 21 minutes on the 39 Bus Back Bay 21 minutes on orange line Downtown Crossing 26 minutes on orange line Fenway Park 37 minutes on the 39 Bus Recreation Nearby Jamaica Pond 1.0 mile Arnold Arboretum 1.6 miles Franklin Park 1.0 miles Park and Golf Course 1.5 miles Southwest Corridor Park and Bike Path 2 blocks



Terms: One year lease