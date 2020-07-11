All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 40 Harding Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
40 Harding Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:10 PM

40 Harding Road

40 Harding Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

40 Harding Road, Boston, MA 02131
Lower Washington - Mount Hope

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
40 Harding Road Apt #2, Boston, MA 02131 - 2 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by James Anderson, Hillway Realty, (508) 369-6352. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Luxury living at an affordable price in Roslindale. This recently renovated and floor through home with wood floors throughout is available for a September 1st move-in. The kitchen features new modern slow close cabinets with luxury handles, stunning stainless-steel appliances with gas cooking, dishwasher, granite countertops, garbage disposal, and a built-in wine rack. Both bedrooms offer spacious closets. The unit is outfitted with an energy efficient tankless heating system. Additional unit amenity includes an intercom system. Off-street parking and deeded storage space are included with the unit. Commercial grade washers and dryers are located in the building. Closely positioned to the MBTA's Orange Line Forest Hills Stop and the Commuter Rail Roslindale Village Stop. Enjoy the many amenities of living in Roslindale, such as the convenience to the MBTA, the Farmers Market held in Adams Park in the summer and fall, and all of the local restaurants. Pets negotiable. [ Published 7-Jul-20 / ID 3617250 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Harding Road have any available units?
40 Harding Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Harding Road have?
Some of 40 Harding Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Harding Road currently offering any rent specials?
40 Harding Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Harding Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 40 Harding Road is pet friendly.
Does 40 Harding Road offer parking?
Yes, 40 Harding Road offers parking.
Does 40 Harding Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Harding Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Harding Road have a pool?
No, 40 Harding Road does not have a pool.
Does 40 Harding Road have accessible units?
No, 40 Harding Road does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Harding Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Harding Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
Avalon North Station
1 Nashua St
Boston, MA 02114
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
The Victor by Windsor
110 Beverly St
Boston, MA 02114
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
244 Hanover Apartments
244 Hanover Street
Boston, MA 02113

Similar Pages

Boston 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBoston 2 Bedroom Apartments
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Apartments
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College