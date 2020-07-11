Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

40 Harding Road Apt #2, Boston, MA 02131 - 2 BR 1 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by James Anderson, Hillway Realty, (508) 369-6352. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: allowed. Luxury living at an affordable price in Roslindale. This recently renovated and floor through home with wood floors throughout is available for a September 1st move-in. The kitchen features new modern slow close cabinets with luxury handles, stunning stainless-steel appliances with gas cooking, dishwasher, granite countertops, garbage disposal, and a built-in wine rack. Both bedrooms offer spacious closets. The unit is outfitted with an energy efficient tankless heating system. Additional unit amenity includes an intercom system. Off-street parking and deeded storage space are included with the unit. Commercial grade washers and dryers are located in the building. Closely positioned to the MBTA's Orange Line Forest Hills Stop and the Commuter Rail Roslindale Village Stop. Enjoy the many amenities of living in Roslindale, such as the convenience to the MBTA, the Farmers Market held in Adams Park in the summer and fall, and all of the local restaurants. Pets negotiable. [ Published 7-Jul-20 / ID 3617250 ]