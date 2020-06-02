All apartments in Boston
4 Mercer
4 Mercer

4 Mercer Street · (617) 206-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Mercer Street, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Fantastic duplex townhouse with 1 parking space. This unit has an eat in kitchen, living room and half bath on 1st floor and 2 beds and a full bath on second floor. Full unfinished basement to use for storage/exercise/entertainment/office space. Comes with 1 deeded outdoor parking space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer are in the basement. 1st month, last month's rent, 1 month security, and 1-month broker fee required for move. Sorry, no pets allowed. Pictures are from a previous tenancy.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Mercer have any available units?
4 Mercer has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Mercer have?
Some of 4 Mercer's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Mercer currently offering any rent specials?
4 Mercer isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Mercer pet-friendly?
No, 4 Mercer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 4 Mercer offer parking?
Yes, 4 Mercer does offer parking.
Does 4 Mercer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Mercer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Mercer have a pool?
No, 4 Mercer does not have a pool.
Does 4 Mercer have accessible units?
No, 4 Mercer does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Mercer have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Mercer does not have units with dishwashers.
