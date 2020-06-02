Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking

Fantastic duplex townhouse with 1 parking space. This unit has an eat in kitchen, living room and half bath on 1st floor and 2 beds and a full bath on second floor. Full unfinished basement to use for storage/exercise/entertainment/office space. Comes with 1 deeded outdoor parking space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer are in the basement. 1st month, last month's rent, 1 month security, and 1-month broker fee required for move. Sorry, no pets allowed. Pictures are from a previous tenancy.



Terms: One year lease