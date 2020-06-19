4 Judge St.

Amenities

Spacious Mission Hill four bedroom apartment with stunning kitchen and modern appliances. Very nice hardwood floors, updated windows, gas heat, high ceilings, and big bedrooms make this place one of Mission Hill's finest apartment homes. Great price, too. Laundry in building. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Includes dishwasher and garbage disposal. Close to the Green and Orange Lines, and near to night life. Great location for medical professionals, and students at Northeastern, Mass College of Art, Emerson, and Wheelock. This beautiful property sits on top of Mission Hill. Built less than 10 years ago with central Air / Beautiful finishes in the kitchen and bathrooms and stunning views of downtown Boston. Open floor plan Laundry in Unit Plenty of parking for rent Low costing energy efficient windows Easy to show-- Please call for an appointment today. This absolutely will not last.