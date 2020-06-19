All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 4 Judge St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
4 Judge St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

4 Judge St.

4 Judge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4 Judge Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious Mission Hill four bedroom apartment with stunning kitchen and modern appliances. Very nice hardwood floors, updated windows, gas heat, high ceilings, and big bedrooms make this place one of Mission Hill's finest apartment homes. Great price, too. Laundry in building. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Includes dishwasher and garbage disposal. Close to the Green and Orange Lines, and near to night life. Great location for medical professionals, and students at Northeastern, Mass College of Art, Emerson, and Wheelock. This beautiful property sits on top of Mission Hill. Built less than 10 years ago with central Air / Beautiful finishes in the kitchen and bathrooms and stunning views of downtown Boston. Open floor plan Laundry in Unit Plenty of parking for rent Low costing energy efficient windows Easy to show-- Please call for an appointment today. This absolutely will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Judge St. have any available units?
4 Judge St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Judge St. have?
Some of 4 Judge St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Judge St. currently offering any rent specials?
4 Judge St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Judge St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Judge St. is pet friendly.
Does 4 Judge St. offer parking?
Yes, 4 Judge St. does offer parking.
Does 4 Judge St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Judge St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Judge St. have a pool?
No, 4 Judge St. does not have a pool.
Does 4 Judge St. have accessible units?
No, 4 Judge St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Judge St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Judge St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
VIA
5 Fan Pier Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Emerson Place
1 Emerson Place Suite 8N
Boston, MA 02114
MetroMark
3611 Washington St
Boston, MA 02130
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Gables Seaport
501 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College