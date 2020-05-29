3940 Washington St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

IMMACULATE, Newly Renovated, Modern well-lit 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located about a 1/2 a mile from Forest Hills Station (10 minute Walk), take a stroll through the scenic Arnold Arboretum located steps away from your front porch, unit features Front and Back porch for entertaining, hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious closet in very bedroom, Brand new Stainless Steel Appliances, Smart Refrigerator, Quartz Counter Tops, Washer/Dryer hook-ups in unit, central a/c and heat, tasteful crown molding complimented by vibrant recessed lighting throughout, Nest thermostat to keep you warm this winter while saving money. Each adult applicant must have strong references and FICO score of at least 700. $40 application fee required for first member of the Household that is 18 years of age or older and $10 for each additional member. First/Last/Broker Fee. Utilities not included. Don't miss out on the opportunity to get this beauty!!! No Pets. Lease is short term with option to renew 9/1.



Terms: One year lease