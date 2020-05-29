All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:32 PM

3940 Washington St.

3940 Washington Street · (617) 778-4868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3940 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02131
Lower Washington - Mount Hope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
IMMACULATE, Newly Renovated, Modern well-lit 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located about a 1/2 a mile from Forest Hills Station (10 minute Walk), take a stroll through the scenic Arnold Arboretum located steps away from your front porch, unit features Front and Back porch for entertaining, hardwood flooring throughout. Spacious closet in very bedroom, Brand new Stainless Steel Appliances, Smart Refrigerator, Quartz Counter Tops, Washer/Dryer hook-ups in unit, central a/c and heat, tasteful crown molding complimented by vibrant recessed lighting throughout, Nest thermostat to keep you warm this winter while saving money. Each adult applicant must have strong references and FICO score of at least 700. $40 application fee required for first member of the Household that is 18 years of age or older and $10 for each additional member. First/Last/Broker Fee. Utilities not included. Don't miss out on the opportunity to get this beauty!!! No Pets. Lease is short term with option to renew 9/1.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3940 Washington St. have any available units?
3940 Washington St. has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 3940 Washington St. have?
Some of 3940 Washington St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3940 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
3940 Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3940 Washington St. pet-friendly?
No, 3940 Washington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 3940 Washington St. offer parking?
No, 3940 Washington St. does not offer parking.
Does 3940 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3940 Washington St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3940 Washington St. have a pool?
No, 3940 Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 3940 Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 3940 Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3940 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3940 Washington St. has units with dishwashers.
