Home
/
Boston, MA
/
39 A St.
Last updated June 28 2020 at 3:00 AM

39 A St.

39 A Street · (617) 697-4378
Location

39 A Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning 2 bedroom plus study corner penthouse in a boutique elevator building. Condo quality living! An open, bright layout complemented by tall ceilings, oversized windows, smart home technology, and 2 garage parking spots! What sets this home apart is the private 600 sq. ft. roof deck with great views of Boston! The roof deck has been designed with custom plantings, speakers, water and gas connections.The centerpiece of the home is the custom Scavolini kitchen with Thermador appliances and oversized custom wood and quartz island. The kitchen is open to a large dining/ living. There is a 2nd deck off the kitchen perfect for an herb garden. The oversized master bedroom has a California closet walk-in and spa master bath with radiant flooring. The headhouse efficiently fits the office and a wet bar with direct access to the roof deck.Centrally located, vibrant location near red line T, restaurants, Whole Foods. Short walk to Fort Point/ Seaport.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 A St. have any available units?
39 A St. has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 39 A St. have?
Some of 39 A St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 A St. currently offering any rent specials?
39 A St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 A St. pet-friendly?
No, 39 A St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 39 A St. offer parking?
Yes, 39 A St. offers parking.
Does 39 A St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39 A St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 A St. have a pool?
No, 39 A St. does not have a pool.
Does 39 A St. have accessible units?
No, 39 A St. does not have accessible units.
Does 39 A St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 A St. has units with dishwashers.
