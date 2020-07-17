Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Stunning 2 bedroom plus study corner penthouse in a boutique elevator building. Condo quality living! An open, bright layout complemented by tall ceilings, oversized windows, smart home technology, and 2 garage parking spots! What sets this home apart is the private 600 sq. ft. roof deck with great views of Boston! The roof deck has been designed with custom plantings, speakers, water and gas connections.The centerpiece of the home is the custom Scavolini kitchen with Thermador appliances and oversized custom wood and quartz island. The kitchen is open to a large dining/ living. There is a 2nd deck off the kitchen perfect for an herb garden. The oversized master bedroom has a California closet walk-in and spa master bath with radiant flooring. The headhouse efficiently fits the office and a wet bar with direct access to the roof deck.Centrally located, vibrant location near red line T, restaurants, Whole Foods. Short walk to Fort Point/ Seaport.



Terms: One year lease