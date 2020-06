Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This large, beautiful unit is just blocks away from Andrew Station and South Boston Beaches. It offers an open concept living/ dinning room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets and a central island. Hardwood floors throughout. Private deck, parking and plenty of extra storage. Two nice size bedrooms and a den that can be used as a third bedroom, an office or extra storage area. It won t last long. Strong credit and work history a must.



Terms: One year lease