Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

This bright 2 bed 2 bath is at the top of Beacon Hill on one of the most coveted streets in the city, Mt Vernon St. This home features central AC/heat, hardwood floors throughout, large open kitchen & living room. Hot water included. Common garden & patio. Available for May or June 1. No pets Sun drenched penthouse on Mt Vernon, for June 1



Terms: One year lease