Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

33 Delle Ave

33 Delle Avenue · (508) 503-6830
Location

33 Delle Avenue, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Great 2BR, 1.5BA in Perfect Location with Outdoor Area. Brand new windows, professionally managed. 1st, and Security.Co-signers accepted. Self showings, virtual showings, and in-person showings available. Dishwasher, disposal, laundry on-site. Hardwood floors, large closets.Convenient to Longwood Medical Area, Brigham Circle, and two MBTA stations Orange (Roxbury Crossing) and Green E (Brigham Circle) as well as the bus line. Great for Northeastern, Mass College of Pharmacy, Mass Art, Harvard Medical School, and Wentworth students.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Delle Ave have any available units?
33 Delle Ave has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Delle Ave have?
Some of 33 Delle Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Delle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
33 Delle Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Delle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 33 Delle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 33 Delle Ave offer parking?
No, 33 Delle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 33 Delle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Delle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Delle Ave have a pool?
No, 33 Delle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 33 Delle Ave have accessible units?
No, 33 Delle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Delle Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Delle Ave has units with dishwashers.
