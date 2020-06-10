324 Chestnut Hill Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bike storage

LOCATION! Hop, skip, or jump, to 3 green line T-stops( B, C, D )! or MBTA buses. Living in this sweet 1 bedroom, first floor, front-facing condo, one can easily take advantage of all Boston has to offer, including colleges & Longwood Medical area. NEW DESCRIPTION COMING SOON! UNDER COMPLETE RENOVATION! TEXT OR CALL NOW AND WE WILL SEND PICS THE SECOND IT IS DONE!!! Common laundry room with folding table; Convenient bicycle rack; PLUS Fenced in pet play area supplied with doggie bags! Coded entry to the building. Professional management & dedicated superintendent. Resident permit parking on streets or rent space locally.



Terms: One year lease