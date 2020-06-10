All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:11 AM

324 Chestnut Hill Ave.

324 Chestnut Hill Avenue · (617) 438-5038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

324 Chestnut Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
LOCATION! Hop, skip, or jump, to 3 green line T-stops( B, C, D )! or MBTA buses. Living in this sweet 1 bedroom, first floor, front-facing condo, one can easily take advantage of all Boston has to offer, including colleges & Longwood Medical area. NEW DESCRIPTION COMING SOON! UNDER COMPLETE RENOVATION! TEXT OR CALL NOW AND WE WILL SEND PICS THE SECOND IT IS DONE!!! Common laundry room with folding table; Convenient bicycle rack; PLUS Fenced in pet play area supplied with doggie bags! Coded entry to the building. Professional management & dedicated superintendent. Resident permit parking on streets or rent space locally.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Chestnut Hill Ave. have any available units?
324 Chestnut Hill Ave. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Chestnut Hill Ave. have?
Some of 324 Chestnut Hill Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Chestnut Hill Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
324 Chestnut Hill Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Chestnut Hill Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Chestnut Hill Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 324 Chestnut Hill Ave. offer parking?
No, 324 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 324 Chestnut Hill Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Chestnut Hill Ave. have a pool?
No, 324 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 324 Chestnut Hill Ave. have accessible units?
No, 324 Chestnut Hill Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Chestnut Hill Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Chestnut Hill Ave. has units with dishwashers.
