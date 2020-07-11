30 Brooks St.

Amenities

Tremendously priced three, bed in Oak Square with huge bedrooms, refinished floors and quality to spare. Street parking is easy and doesn't require a permit. This apartment is a quick drive to the Pike and Storrow Drive. The express buses and 57 to Kenmore are just a quick walk away as well.



Terms: One year lease