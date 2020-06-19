29 Cummings Rd.

Amenities

JUNE OR SEPTEMBER for 3250 - Spectacular renovated four-bedroom/two-bath apartment on Cummings Road in Brighton, just a five-minute walk to the B Line and the Whole Foods market, and a ten-minute walk to the C Line at Corey/Dean Road. Includes heat and hot water, renovated kitchen with dishwasher and disposal, hardwood floors, large porch, four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space in each, spacious living room, and two full tiled baths. Apartment is cable/Internet-ready and coin-operated laundry facilities are available on site. Perfect for undergraduates, grad students, or working professionals. Call East Coast Realty today for more information and a showing at 617-708-4547 or email at David@eastcoastrealty.com.



Terms: One year lease