29 Brimmer Street

Amenities

9 Brimmer Street Apt #3, Boston, MA 02108 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 04/17/2020. No pets allowed. VIDEO Tour Available! Premier Brimmer Street location on the Flat of Beacon Hill! Immaculate 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with views of the Charles from your living room bay windows! Luxurious condominium floor-through apartment with more than 1,100 sq/ft of living space! Huge open concept living & dining room with soaring ceilings and excellent natural light! Chef's kitchen featuring stainless appliances, granite counters, glass tile backsplash and a breakfast nook! Laundry in-unit! Central A/C! Hardwood floors throughout! Spacious master bedroom with a beautiful en-suite bath featuring Carrera tile, double vanity & soaking tub! Generous size walk-in closet and a second master closet too! Professionally managed, elevator building with a spectacular common roof-deck! Additional storage, bike room and work out facility complete this very rare offering! Heat & Hot Water included. Available Now OR 5/1/2019. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3507474 ]