All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 29 Brimmer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
29 Brimmer Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:53 PM

29 Brimmer Street

29 Brimmer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

29 Brimmer Street, Boston, MA 02108
Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
9 Brimmer Street Apt #3, Boston, MA 02108 - 1 BR 1.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Alpha Wurie, Hillway Realty, (857) 204-6623. Available from: 04/17/2020. No pets allowed. VIDEO Tour Available! Premier Brimmer Street location on the Flat of Beacon Hill! Immaculate 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with views of the Charles from your living room bay windows! Luxurious condominium floor-through apartment with more than 1,100 sq/ft of living space! Huge open concept living & dining room with soaring ceilings and excellent natural light! Chef's kitchen featuring stainless appliances, granite counters, glass tile backsplash and a breakfast nook! Laundry in-unit! Central A/C! Hardwood floors throughout! Spacious master bedroom with a beautiful en-suite bath featuring Carrera tile, double vanity & soaking tub! Generous size walk-in closet and a second master closet too! Professionally managed, elevator building with a spectacular common roof-deck! Additional storage, bike room and work out facility complete this very rare offering! Heat & Hot Water included. Available Now OR 5/1/2019. [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3507474 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Brimmer Street have any available units?
29 Brimmer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Brimmer Street have?
Some of 29 Brimmer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Brimmer Street currently offering any rent specials?
29 Brimmer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Brimmer Street pet-friendly?
No, 29 Brimmer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 29 Brimmer Street offer parking?
No, 29 Brimmer Street does not offer parking.
Does 29 Brimmer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Brimmer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Brimmer Street have a pool?
No, 29 Brimmer Street does not have a pool.
Does 29 Brimmer Street have accessible units?
No, 29 Brimmer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Brimmer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Brimmer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Armington Street Apartments
20 Armington Street
Boston, MA 02134
Ashford Street Apartments
55 Ashford Street
Boston, MA 02134
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Bower
771-775 Beacon St
Boston, MA 02215
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College