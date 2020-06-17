286 Bowen Street.

Amenities

86 Bowen Street, Boston, MA 02127 - 5 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 06/18/2020. No pets allowed. Fully furnished *can come unfurnished* 5 bed in South Boston. 4 level townhouse with 3 bathrooms. Private patio in the back. Professionally managed with service providing fresh linens and towels, cleaning of the common area, and kitchen supplies for a flat rate of $125/month. first + security. Rent Includes Cable, Electricity, Gas, Heat, Hot Water, Internet [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3593149 ]