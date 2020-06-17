All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

286 Bowen Street

286 Bowen Street · (781) 605-8924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

286 Bowen Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
86 Bowen Street, Boston, MA 02127 - 5 BR 3 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 06/18/2020. No pets allowed. Fully furnished *can come unfurnished* 5 bed in South Boston. 4 level townhouse with 3 bathrooms. Private patio in the back. Professionally managed with service providing fresh linens and towels, cleaning of the common area, and kitchen supplies for a flat rate of $125/month. first + security. Rent Includes Cable, Electricity, Gas, Heat, Hot Water, Internet [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3593149 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 286 Bowen Street have any available units?
286 Bowen Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 286 Bowen Street have?
Some of 286 Bowen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Bowen Street currently offering any rent specials?
286 Bowen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Bowen Street pet-friendly?
No, 286 Bowen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 286 Bowen Street offer parking?
No, 286 Bowen Street does not offer parking.
Does 286 Bowen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Bowen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Bowen Street have a pool?
No, 286 Bowen Street does not have a pool.
Does 286 Bowen Street have accessible units?
No, 286 Bowen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Bowen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 286 Bowen Street does not have units with dishwashers.

