Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

282 North St.

282 North Street · (781) 690-6203
Location

282 North Street, Boston, MA 02113
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Just listed! Brand New Construction Stunning Condo Quality Luxury Apartments. These units feature transitional design, including fully applianced kitchens with Absolute Black designer granite counters, GE Specialty appliances, and restoration hardware faucets and knobs. The over counter open shelving system provides ample storage as well as a loft style feel. Kitchen/living is open concept, allowing a natural flow for entertaining, and for an array of furniture layout options. Bathrooms feature champagne bronze hardware, rainfall showerhead with an additional removable wand. Subway tile throughout and custom backlighting in the baths round out the modern but classic look. Heating and cooling is delivered via an efficient ductless mini split hvac system. Remote control operation provides convenient access from anywhere in the unit for complete temperature control. Smart Phone integrated efficient building access systems. Each unit features in unit washer and dryer. Currently available are three different two bedroom/one full bathroom designs and two different studio/one bath designs to choose from. Extremely professional and responsive management provided by Rafi Properties.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 North St. have any available units?
282 North St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 282 North St. have?
Some of 282 North St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 North St. currently offering any rent specials?
282 North St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 North St. pet-friendly?
No, 282 North St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 282 North St. offer parking?
No, 282 North St. does not offer parking.
Does 282 North St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 282 North St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 North St. have a pool?
No, 282 North St. does not have a pool.
Does 282 North St. have accessible units?
No, 282 North St. does not have accessible units.
Does 282 North St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 282 North St. has units with dishwashers.
