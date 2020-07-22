282 North St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Just listed! Brand New Construction Stunning Condo Quality Luxury Apartments. These units feature transitional design, including fully applianced kitchens with Absolute Black designer granite counters, GE Specialty appliances, and restoration hardware faucets and knobs. The over counter open shelving system provides ample storage as well as a loft style feel. Kitchen/living is open concept, allowing a natural flow for entertaining, and for an array of furniture layout options. Bathrooms feature champagne bronze hardware, rainfall showerhead with an additional removable wand. Subway tile throughout and custom backlighting in the baths round out the modern but classic look. Heating and cooling is delivered via an efficient ductless mini split hvac system. Remote control operation provides convenient access from anywhere in the unit for complete temperature control. Smart Phone integrated efficient building access systems. Each unit features in unit washer and dryer. Currently available are three different two bedroom/one full bathroom designs and two different studio/one bath designs to choose from. Extremely professional and responsive management provided by Rafi Properties.



Terms: One year lease