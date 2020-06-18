28 Westland Ave Apt 22

Amenities

1/2 Broker fee!!! Great location in Fenway! This split unit (3 bedrooms, no living room) includes gas, heat, and hot water! Students welcome! Easy access to Green/Orange/Silver Line T stops, MBTA bus, Mass Avenue, Symphony Hall, Northeastern University (NEU), New England Conservatory of Music, Berklee College of Music, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS), Museum of Fine Art, Emerson College, South End area, Back Bay area, Boston Common area, Prudential Center, Fenway Park, Whole Food Market, and famous local restaurants/shops. Call me today to set up your showing!



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



No Dogs Allowed



