Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

28 Westland Ave Apt 22

28 Westland Avenue · (617) 875-3436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Westland Avenue, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $3900 · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
internet access
dogs allowed
1/2 Broker fee!!! Great location in Fenway! This split unit (3 bedrooms, no living room) includes gas, heat, and hot water! Students welcome! Easy access to Green/Orange/Silver Line T stops, MBTA bus, Mass Avenue, Symphony Hall, Northeastern University (NEU), New England Conservatory of Music, Berklee College of Music, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS), Museum of Fine Art, Emerson College, South End area, Back Bay area, Boston Common area, Prudential Center, Fenway Park, Whole Food Market, and famous local restaurants/shops. Call me today to set up your showing!

Colleen O'Dell
Boston Proper Real Estate
(617) 875-3436

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5348812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Westland Ave Apt 22 have any available units?
28 Westland Ave Apt 22 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 28 Westland Ave Apt 22 have?
Some of 28 Westland Ave Apt 22's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Westland Ave Apt 22 currently offering any rent specials?
28 Westland Ave Apt 22 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Westland Ave Apt 22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Westland Ave Apt 22 is pet friendly.
Does 28 Westland Ave Apt 22 offer parking?
No, 28 Westland Ave Apt 22 does not offer parking.
Does 28 Westland Ave Apt 22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Westland Ave Apt 22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Westland Ave Apt 22 have a pool?
No, 28 Westland Ave Apt 22 does not have a pool.
Does 28 Westland Ave Apt 22 have accessible units?
No, 28 Westland Ave Apt 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Westland Ave Apt 22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Westland Ave Apt 22 does not have units with dishwashers.
