Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

28 Ransom Road

28 Ransom Road · (617) 903-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Ransom Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
8 Ransom Road Apt #14, Boston, MA 02135 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mariel Yovino, Modern Real Estate, (617) 903-8940. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. 2 Bedroom Apartment on the T Available Sep. 1st * Hardwood Floors * Eat in Kitchen * Laundry on Site * Sunny, well-maintained unit Sorry: no undergrads, no pets, no smoking. ------------ Mariel Yovino | Modern Real Estate myovino@modernre.com (617) 903-8940 - text preferred for quick response! *** DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS WE ARE HERE TO HELP OUR CLIENTS *** We have launched a virtual suite featuring video tours, 3D tours and more to help clients find the right apartment. We are also offering a 15% discount on broker fees for the month of April, smaller deposits to lock down apartments and longer schedules to submit all the fees. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3584864 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Ransom Road have any available units?
28 Ransom Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 28 Ransom Road currently offering any rent specials?
28 Ransom Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Ransom Road pet-friendly?
No, 28 Ransom Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 28 Ransom Road offer parking?
No, 28 Ransom Road does not offer parking.
Does 28 Ransom Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Ransom Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Ransom Road have a pool?
No, 28 Ransom Road does not have a pool.
Does 28 Ransom Road have accessible units?
No, 28 Ransom Road does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Ransom Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Ransom Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Ransom Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Ransom Road does not have units with air conditioning.
