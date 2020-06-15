All apartments in Boston
27 Edgerly Rd.
27 Edgerly Rd.

27 Edgerly Road · (617) 396-7880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 Edgerly Road, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
THE BEST 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT in the area for the price and location. DO NOT MISS OUT on making this AMAZINGLY BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME yours. This apartment always rents quickly so schedule a free viewing now before someone else beats you to it.*** This is a MUST HURRY, MUST SEE, and MUST GET apartment! There aren't many reasonable priced apartments in the market, you don't want to miss out! *** Area Amenities: Hynes Convention Center, Kenmore Square, Charlesgate, Bertuccis, Dunkin Donuts, Boloco, Starbucks, McDonalds, Fenway Park, Barnes and Noble, Boston University, Northeastern University, Prudential, Landmark Center, Station with numerous connections, and the B, C and D lines.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Edgerly Rd. have any available units?
27 Edgerly Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 27 Edgerly Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
27 Edgerly Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Edgerly Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 27 Edgerly Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 27 Edgerly Rd. offer parking?
No, 27 Edgerly Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 27 Edgerly Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Edgerly Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Edgerly Rd. have a pool?
No, 27 Edgerly Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 27 Edgerly Rd. have accessible units?
No, 27 Edgerly Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Edgerly Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Edgerly Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Edgerly Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Edgerly Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
