246 West Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

SPACIOUS CONDO QUALITY 3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM PENTHOUSE UNIT WITH 2 DECKS AND LOCATED JUST BLOCKS TO BROADWAY STATION! WELL APPOINTED APARTMENT FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FULLY APPLIANCED QUARTZ/SS KITCHEN WITH WATERFALL ISLAND, SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN, FRONT AND REAR DECKS, KING SIZE MASTER BEDROOM WITH EN SUITE BATHROOM, TWO QUEEN SIZE GUEST ROOMS, IN-UNIT LAUNDRY, CHALKBOARD WALL ENTRYWAY AND CENTRAL AIR/HEAT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON WEST BROADWAY JUST BLOCKS TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, PARKS/BEACHES, SEAPORT DISTRICT, HIGHWAY ACCESS AND ALL OF SOUTHIE'S HOTTEST NEW SHOPS, BARS AND RESTAURANTS. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST, TENANT TO PAY FULL FEE.



Terms: One year lease