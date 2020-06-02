All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 241 Perkins.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
241 Perkins
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:46 AM

241 Perkins

241 Perkins Street · (843) 793-9126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Jamaica Hills - Pond
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

241 Perkins Street, Boston, MA 02130
Jamaica Hills - Pond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath condo at the highly sought after Cabot Estates Condominium complex. This modern apartment features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, white oak hardwood floors, skylights, fire-placed living room, and wall to wall glass doors which lead to your own private balcony. Generous dining area and updated kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, and ample natural lighting. Located on the Jamaica Plain/Brookline line in a gated community immersed in greenery and features private tennis courts, 24 hour-security, community pool, fitness center, and beautiful common areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Perkins have any available units?
241 Perkins doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 Perkins have?
Some of 241 Perkins's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Perkins currently offering any rent specials?
241 Perkins isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Perkins pet-friendly?
No, 241 Perkins is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 241 Perkins offer parking?
No, 241 Perkins does not offer parking.
Does 241 Perkins have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 Perkins does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Perkins have a pool?
Yes, 241 Perkins has a pool.
Does 241 Perkins have accessible units?
No, 241 Perkins does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Perkins have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Perkins does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 241 Perkins?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Village
298 Independence Drive
Boston, MA 02467
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02135
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
83 GARDNER ST
79 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity