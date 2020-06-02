241 Perkins

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Stunning 2 bedroom 2 bath condo at the highly sought after Cabot Estates Condominium complex. This modern apartment features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, white oak hardwood floors, skylights, fire-placed living room, and wall to wall glass doors which lead to your own private balcony. Generous dining area and updated kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, and ample natural lighting. Located on the Jamaica Plain/Brookline line in a gated community immersed in greenery and features private tennis courts, 24 hour-security, community pool, fitness center, and beautiful common areas.