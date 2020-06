Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities internet access

This building usually operates as a hotel but is switching into a short-term stay model for the time being. We currently have openings anywhere from studio type rooms to 1br type rooms.



All utility is included in the rental. $500 security deposit due upon contract, first month rent due upon moving in.



