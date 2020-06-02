Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar new construction

23 Woodward St Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 New Construction 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Private Deck and Yard - New Construction!!! Three bed 2.5 bath, bilevel condo with private deck and private yard and private large storage structure off yard, about 12X12 great for camping and sports equipment etc.., 2 minute walk to T. Unit features, large kitchen with eat in island, living room and dining, stainless steel super high end Thor Kitchen appliances, convection cooking, smart technology double door fridge, double sink, over lights and hanging lights, red oak floors, open floor plan great for entertaining, 2 medium size bedrooms and one master bedroom with master bath that leads out to private patio and deck area, washer/dryer, everything is brand new. One block to T and bus, coffee shops, 2 minute drive to South Bay, 93N&S, Mass Pike and very close to downtown, Back Bay etc... And very close to the beach! Ready immediately September 1st Landlord just wants the right tenants who appreciate this kind of work. Yasin, text is best 617-876-1121



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3878216)