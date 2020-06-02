All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

23 Woodward St Unit 1

23 Woodward St · (617) 532-0652 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Woodward St, Boston, MA 02127
Columbus Park - Andrew Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23 Woodward St Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
new construction
23 Woodward St Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 New Construction 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Private Deck and Yard - New Construction!!! Three bed 2.5 bath, bilevel condo with private deck and private yard and private large storage structure off yard, about 12X12 great for camping and sports equipment etc.., 2 minute walk to T. Unit features, large kitchen with eat in island, living room and dining, stainless steel super high end Thor Kitchen appliances, convection cooking, smart technology double door fridge, double sink, over lights and hanging lights, red oak floors, open floor plan great for entertaining, 2 medium size bedrooms and one master bedroom with master bath that leads out to private patio and deck area, washer/dryer, everything is brand new. One block to T and bus, coffee shops, 2 minute drive to South Bay, 93N&S, Mass Pike and very close to downtown, Back Bay etc... And very close to the beach! Ready immediately September 1st Landlord just wants the right tenants who appreciate this kind of work. Yasin, text is best 617-876-1121

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3878216)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Woodward St Unit 1 have any available units?
23 Woodward St Unit 1 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Woodward St Unit 1 have?
Some of 23 Woodward St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Woodward St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
23 Woodward St Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Woodward St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 23 Woodward St Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 23 Woodward St Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 23 Woodward St Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 23 Woodward St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Woodward St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Woodward St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 23 Woodward St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 23 Woodward St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 23 Woodward St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Woodward St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Woodward St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
