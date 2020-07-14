All apartments in Boston
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:27 AM

225 Centre St.

225 Centre Street · (617) 829-4542
Location

225 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02124
St. Marks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
guest parking
Thoughtfully planned and designed by an award winning architecture and interior design firm to provide each resident with a home that is modern, comfortable, sustainable, and stylish. FEATURES Smoke-free buildingsmoke-free-sign Open floor plans and high ceilings Breakfast bar Stainless steel appliances with granite counters and tile baths Sweeping views of downtown Boston and Fort Hill Ample storage in kitchen pantries, large bedroom closets, and linen closets In home laundry Individually controlled, high efficiency heat and air conditioningpet-friendly AMENITIES Green Living in an energy efficient LEED Silver Building Pet-Friendly Zipcar on site Off Street Parking and Covered/Garage Parking Availablezip-car-logo State-of-the-art Fitness Center Professionally designed interiors Key card access Climate and access controlled bike storage room On-site personal storage available 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline COMMUNITYmbta-logo Minutes from downtown Boston via public transit, bike and car Adjacent to the Jackson Square Orange Line Station Next to the Southwest Corridor path, ideal for commuting and exercise Conveniently located shopping and community services Stop and Shop Supermarket within 3 blocks and the shops and dining of Centre Street

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Centre St. have any available units?
225 Centre St. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Centre St. have?
Some of 225 Centre St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Centre St. currently offering any rent specials?
225 Centre St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Centre St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Centre St. is pet friendly.
Does 225 Centre St. offer parking?
Yes, 225 Centre St. offers parking.
Does 225 Centre St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Centre St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Centre St. have a pool?
No, 225 Centre St. does not have a pool.
Does 225 Centre St. have accessible units?
No, 225 Centre St. does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Centre St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Centre St. has units with dishwashers.
