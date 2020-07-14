225 Centre St.

Amenities

Thoughtfully planned and designed by an award winning architecture and interior design firm to provide each resident with a home that is modern, comfortable, sustainable, and stylish. FEATURES Smoke-free buildingsmoke-free-sign Open floor plans and high ceilings Breakfast bar Stainless steel appliances with granite counters and tile baths Sweeping views of downtown Boston and Fort Hill Ample storage in kitchen pantries, large bedroom closets, and linen closets In home laundry Individually controlled, high efficiency heat and air conditioningpet-friendly AMENITIES Green Living in an energy efficient LEED Silver Building Pet-Friendly Zipcar on site Off Street Parking and Covered/Garage Parking Availablezip-car-logo State-of-the-art Fitness Center Professionally designed interiors Key card access Climate and access controlled bike storage room On-site personal storage available 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline COMMUNITYmbta-logo Minutes from downtown Boston via public transit, bike and car Adjacent to the Jackson Square Orange Line Station Next to the Southwest Corridor path, ideal for commuting and exercise Conveniently located shopping and community services Stop and Shop Supermarket within 3 blocks and the shops and dining of Centre Street



Terms: One year lease