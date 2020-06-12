All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:15 AM

2045 Commonwealth Ave.

2045 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 708-4547
Location

2045 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE FOR NOVEMBER or DECEMBER for a 12 month lease - RIGHT NEXT TO BOSTON COLLEGE 1 Bedroom fits TWO PEOPLE - get more space, privacy, and freedom then living on Campus - hardwood floors - giant bedrooms - granite counters - dishwasher - loads of cabinets - built in microwave - stainless steel Heat and hot water are included in the rental price of the apartment. Parking is available for a fee. Walk to the B, C, or D line trains for the commuters dream. Huge laundry room is in the basement. CATS OK! To View This Apartment Or For Any Questions Call Dave: 617-708-4547 Or Write At Dave@eastcoastrealty.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
2045 Commonwealth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2045 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 2045 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2045 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2045 Commonwealth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2045 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2045 Commonwealth Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2045 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2045 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 2045 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2045 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2045 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
