2045 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE FOR NOVEMBER or DECEMBER for a 12 month lease - RIGHT NEXT TO BOSTON COLLEGE 1 Bedroom fits TWO PEOPLE - get more space, privacy, and freedom then living on Campus - hardwood floors - giant bedrooms - granite counters - dishwasher - loads of cabinets - built in microwave - stainless steel Heat and hot water are included in the rental price of the apartment. Parking is available for a fee. Walk to the B, C, or D line trains for the commuters dream. Huge laundry room is in the basement. CATS OK! To View This Apartment Or For Any Questions Call Dave: 617-708-4547 Or Write At Dave@eastcoastrealty.com



Terms: One year lease