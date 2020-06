Amenities

Available 7/1.Sunny,floor through quintessential Beacon Hill furnished apartment with antique hardwood floors and decorative fireplace in living room two bed available July 1st. Heat. hot water and washer dryer included in the rent. Please note that this is being rented furnished and unit has kitchenette only. No pets. No smoking. No undergrads. Virtual tours only at this time.