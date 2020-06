Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful, spacious, renovated, and open 1 bedroom on Queensberry St. in Fenway, close to both Longwood and downtown Boston. Available for September 1st!! Heat and hot water included in the rental price. Must see! Contact Dan: dan@eastcoastrealty.com or 860-424-2782 Thank you!



Terms: One year lease