2 Iroquois St..

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

BEST HOME FOR RENT ON THE HILL. This hard-to-find apartment home is clean, modern, and comfortable. Best of all: the unit is priced inexpensively for the area. Save money by living with your friends and fill the bedrooms. This home is made for comfort and efficiency through and through-- Energy Star-rated appliances, windows, and heating system. Live with low utility costs. Stunning four bedroom has all you could ask for: Duplex, Large bedrooms, stylish modern baths, laundry in unit, extra attic space for storage, state-of-the-art kitchen. Parking for rent (subject to availability). Incredible view of downtown Boston. Easy to see-- call for an appointment soon, because this won't last long. Building sits close to Berklee College of Music, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical, Northeastern University, The Museum of Fine Arts, and The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Incredible location on the hill, with excellent city views. Easy to show-- Please call for an appointment today. This absolutely will not last.