All apartments in Boston
Find more places like
2 Iroquois St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
2 Iroquois St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

2 Iroquois St.

2 Iroquois Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Mission Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2 Iroquois Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
BEST HOME FOR RENT ON THE HILL. This hard-to-find apartment home is clean, modern, and comfortable. Best of all: the unit is priced inexpensively for the area. Save money by living with your friends and fill the bedrooms. This home is made for comfort and efficiency through and through-- Energy Star-rated appliances, windows, and heating system. Live with low utility costs. Stunning four bedroom has all you could ask for: Duplex, Large bedrooms, stylish modern baths, laundry in unit, extra attic space for storage, state-of-the-art kitchen. Parking for rent (subject to availability). Incredible view of downtown Boston. Easy to see-- call for an appointment soon, because this won't last long. Building sits close to Berklee College of Music, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical, Northeastern University, The Museum of Fine Arts, and The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum. Incredible location on the hill, with excellent city views. Easy to show-- Please call for an appointment today. This absolutely will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
Centre Street Apartments
1799 Centre Street
Boston, MA 02132
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
One Greenway
99 Kneeland St
Boston, MA 02111
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Watermark Seaport
85 Seaport Blvd
Boston, MA 02210
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2 Iroquois St. have any available units?
2 Iroquois St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Iroquois St. have?
Some of 2 Iroquois St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Iroquois St. currently offering any rent specials?
2 Iroquois St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Iroquois St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Iroquois St. is pet friendly.
Does 2 Iroquois St. offer parking?
Yes, 2 Iroquois St. does offer parking.
Does 2 Iroquois St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Iroquois St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Iroquois St. have a pool?
No, 2 Iroquois St. does not have a pool.
Does 2 Iroquois St. have accessible units?
No, 2 Iroquois St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Iroquois St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Iroquois St. has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 BedroomsBoston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly PlacesBoston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle LongwoodD Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown BostonColumbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston UniversityBunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson CollegeEmmanuel College