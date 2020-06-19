19 Queensberry St Apt B

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar internet access media room

This garden level one bedroom has a spacious layout and nice kitchen as well as a small private outdoor area! The building sits on a quiet tree lined street just blocks away from the heart of Fenway. The building is in close proximity to countless restaurants, a grocery store, Target, Sephora, Mini Luxe, Movie Theater and tons of coffee shops and cafes. Laundry in the building and hot water included! Call me today to set up your showing.



Colleen O'Dell

Boston Proper Real Estate

(617) 875-3436



