188 West 7th St.

Come see one of the nicest 2 bedrooms on the market in South Boston. Finely crafted & spacious bi-level condo. Upper level features large living area with hardwood floors, crown molding, working fireplace, full bathroom and master bedroom. Chef's kitchen includes top of the line appliances, custom back splash and eating peninsula and leads to private deck. Lower level is amazing separate suite featuring over sized bedroom, office area, full bathroom and huge walk-in closet. W/D & storage on site



Terms: One year lease