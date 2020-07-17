All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 188 West 7th St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
188 West 7th St.
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

188 West 7th St.

188 West Seventh Street · (617) 962-0733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
D Street - West Broadway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

188 West Seventh Street, Boston, MA 02127
D Street - West Broadway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Come see one of the nicest 2 bedrooms on the market in South Boston. Finely crafted & spacious bi-level condo. Upper level features large living area with hardwood floors, crown molding, working fireplace, full bathroom and master bedroom. Chef's kitchen includes top of the line appliances, custom back splash and eating peninsula and leads to private deck. Lower level is amazing separate suite featuring over sized bedroom, office area, full bathroom and huge walk-in closet. W/D & storage on site

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 West 7th St. have any available units?
188 West 7th St. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 188 West 7th St. have?
Some of 188 West 7th St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 West 7th St. currently offering any rent specials?
188 West 7th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 West 7th St. pet-friendly?
No, 188 West 7th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 188 West 7th St. offer parking?
No, 188 West 7th St. does not offer parking.
Does 188 West 7th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 West 7th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 West 7th St. have a pool?
No, 188 West 7th St. does not have a pool.
Does 188 West 7th St. have accessible units?
No, 188 West 7th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 188 West 7th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 West 7th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 188 West 7th St.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
The Eddy
10 New St
Boston, MA 02128
SoMa Apartments
15 Bismarck St
Boston, MA 02126
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St
Boston, MA 02116
HUB 25
25 Morrissey Blvd
Boston, MA 02125
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity