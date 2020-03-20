All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
1842 Commonwealth Ave.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

1842 Commonwealth Ave.

1842 Commonwealth Avenue · (617) 688-7850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1842 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Perfectly located 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom just steps from the Green Line on Commonwealth Ave. Property features include updated kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher and disposal, living room, 2 equal size bedrooms and hardwood flooring throughout. Laundry is located in the building. Located just steps to Cleveland Circle, Washington Square, B, C and D lines, Boston College, restaurants, shopping and more. Available now. Don't miss out on this opportunity. Available Sept 1.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1842 Commonwealth Ave. have any available units?
1842 Commonwealth Ave. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1842 Commonwealth Ave. have?
Some of 1842 Commonwealth Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1842 Commonwealth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1842 Commonwealth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 Commonwealth Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1842 Commonwealth Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1842 Commonwealth Ave. offer parking?
No, 1842 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1842 Commonwealth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1842 Commonwealth Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 Commonwealth Ave. have a pool?
No, 1842 Commonwealth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1842 Commonwealth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1842 Commonwealth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 Commonwealth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1842 Commonwealth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
