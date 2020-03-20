1842 Commonwealth Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Perfectly located 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom just steps from the Green Line on Commonwealth Ave. Property features include updated kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher and disposal, living room, 2 equal size bedrooms and hardwood flooring throughout. Laundry is located in the building. Located just steps to Cleveland Circle, Washington Square, B, C and D lines, Boston College, restaurants, shopping and more. Available now. Don't miss out on this opportunity. Available Sept 1.



Terms: One year lease