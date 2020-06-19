All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 17 Gloucester St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
17 Gloucester St.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 PM

17 Gloucester St.

17 Gloucester Street · (781) 405-9443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Back Bay
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17 Gloucester Street, Boston, MA 02116
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1013 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
A rare opportunity to live in the lap of luxury in the heart of Boston's historic Back Bay! Located on the garden level of a grand Back Bay mansion, this recently renovated, corner apartment covers 1000 square feet and boasts amazing architectural detail. Come to your home through a private entrance and enjoy features including a spacious living room and an open kitchen with granite and stainless, angled into the living room to add versatility and style. There's an extra 1/2 bath off the living room for convenience while the magnificent master bedroom with exposed brick features ensuite bath and an office. Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout and an abundance of storage! Washer and Dryer in the apartment. Additional storage in the basement. Resident superintendent, elevator building.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Gloucester St. have any available units?
17 Gloucester St. has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Gloucester St. have?
Some of 17 Gloucester St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Gloucester St. currently offering any rent specials?
17 Gloucester St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Gloucester St. pet-friendly?
No, 17 Gloucester St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 17 Gloucester St. offer parking?
No, 17 Gloucester St. does not offer parking.
Does 17 Gloucester St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Gloucester St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Gloucester St. have a pool?
No, 17 Gloucester St. does not have a pool.
Does 17 Gloucester St. have accessible units?
No, 17 Gloucester St. does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Gloucester St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Gloucester St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 17 Gloucester St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
West Square
320 D St
Boston, MA 02127
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity