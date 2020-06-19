17 Gloucester St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

A rare opportunity to live in the lap of luxury in the heart of Boston's historic Back Bay! Located on the garden level of a grand Back Bay mansion, this recently renovated, corner apartment covers 1000 square feet and boasts amazing architectural detail. Come to your home through a private entrance and enjoy features including a spacious living room and an open kitchen with granite and stainless, angled into the living room to add versatility and style. There's an extra 1/2 bath off the living room for convenience while the magnificent master bedroom with exposed brick features ensuite bath and an office. Hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout and an abundance of storage! Washer and Dryer in the apartment. Additional storage in the basement. Resident superintendent, elevator building.



Terms: One year lease