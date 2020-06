Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Available 09/01/20 Available 9/1



Off street private parking available for rent



Spacious one bedroom apartment with updated kitchen included dishwasher. Right around the corner from 24 hour Star Market, Target, the Green C and D lines, Landmark Center, the Fens, area schools, and much more!



Heat and hot water included, laundry on site, professionally managed building.



Video tour available! Accepts Section 8.



