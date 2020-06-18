165 Boylston St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym parking dogs allowed

Available 09/01/20 Renovated JP 2 Bed! - Property Id: 263807



VIRTUAL TOUR OF UNIT: https://youtu.be/gAXSE6f9iNs



VIRTUAL TOUR OF BUILDING https://youtu.be/NMa9tE_AJ8o



Open concept kitchen features walnut base cabinets, lacquered white upper cabinets, white quartz counter tops, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, and large peninsula with seating opening into living room. Modern bathroom features matte black hex tile floors, white subway tile tub surround, and oak vanity. Apartment includes rear deck and access to small shared yard.



Driveway parking available for rent, or park for free on the street with no permit required.



Ideally located just half a block from the Stony Brook T Stop on the Orange Line, and next to the hip Brewery Complex. Steps from the Sam Adams Brewery & tap room, Mike's Fitness, Ula Cafe, Bella Luna & Milky Way, Chilacates and the heart of JP.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263807

Property Id 263807



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5711136)