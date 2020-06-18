All apartments in Boston
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

165 Boylston St

165 Boylston Street · (617) 487-1626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2595 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
dogs allowed
Available 09/01/20 Renovated JP 2 Bed! - Property Id: 263807

VIRTUAL TOUR OF UNIT: https://youtu.be/gAXSE6f9iNs

VIRTUAL TOUR OF BUILDING https://youtu.be/NMa9tE_AJ8o

Open concept kitchen features walnut base cabinets, lacquered white upper cabinets, white quartz counter tops, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, and large peninsula with seating opening into living room. Modern bathroom features matte black hex tile floors, white subway tile tub surround, and oak vanity. Apartment includes rear deck and access to small shared yard.

Driveway parking available for rent, or park for free on the street with no permit required.

Ideally located just half a block from the Stony Brook T Stop on the Orange Line, and next to the hip Brewery Complex. Steps from the Sam Adams Brewery & tap room, Mike's Fitness, Ula Cafe, Bella Luna & Milky Way, Chilacates and the heart of JP.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263807
Property Id 263807

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5711136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Boylston St have any available units?
165 Boylston St has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 Boylston St have?
Some of 165 Boylston St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Boylston St currently offering any rent specials?
165 Boylston St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Boylston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Boylston St is pet friendly.
Does 165 Boylston St offer parking?
Yes, 165 Boylston St does offer parking.
Does 165 Boylston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Boylston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Boylston St have a pool?
No, 165 Boylston St does not have a pool.
Does 165 Boylston St have accessible units?
No, 165 Boylston St does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Boylston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Boylston St does not have units with dishwashers.
