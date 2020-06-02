All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
1609 Tremont St.
1609 Tremont St.

1609 Tremont Street · (617) 744-4733
Location

1609 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02120
Mission Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
SHORT-TERM or 12 month, FURNISHED RENTAL Recently restored, historic two bed (larger bedroom, plus second small bedroom suitable as small bedroom or office) in "Historic Triangle Area" next to Longwood Medical area and Brigham and Women's Hospital. Original architectural details (high ceilings with scrollwork, bay windows, decorative fireplace and hardwood floors). Luxury kitchen (stainless kitchen, custom cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove) and bathroom. Central air, large closets, video doorbell/security, new laundry on premises, etc. Great location: one block to hospitals, supermarket, banks, MBTA with easy access to downtown Boston. All utilities and Internet connection included in the rent. Laundry in building. Walk Score Gives this location a 93! Very close to the Green Line (Brigham Circle- E, and Longwood- D) and Orange Line. Right across the street from Harvard Medical School, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, and Harvard School of Public Health. Ideal for anyone who works or goes to school in the Longwood Area. Minimum stay: 4-6 weeks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Tremont St. have any available units?
1609 Tremont St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 Tremont St. have?
Some of 1609 Tremont St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 Tremont St. currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Tremont St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Tremont St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Tremont St. is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Tremont St. offer parking?
No, 1609 Tremont St. does not offer parking.
Does 1609 Tremont St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Tremont St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Tremont St. have a pool?
No, 1609 Tremont St. does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Tremont St. have accessible units?
No, 1609 Tremont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Tremont St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1609 Tremont St. has units with dishwashers.
