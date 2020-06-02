1609 Tremont St.

Amenities

SHORT-TERM or 12 month, FURNISHED RENTAL Recently restored, historic two bed (larger bedroom, plus second small bedroom suitable as small bedroom or office) in "Historic Triangle Area" next to Longwood Medical area and Brigham and Women's Hospital. Original architectural details (high ceilings with scrollwork, bay windows, decorative fireplace and hardwood floors). Luxury kitchen (stainless kitchen, custom cabinets, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove) and bathroom. Central air, large closets, video doorbell/security, new laundry on premises, etc. Great location: one block to hospitals, supermarket, banks, MBTA with easy access to downtown Boston. All utilities and Internet connection included in the rent. Laundry in building. Walk Score Gives this location a 93! Very close to the Green Line (Brigham Circle- E, and Longwood- D) and Orange Line. Right across the street from Harvard Medical School, Harvard School of Dental Medicine, and Harvard School of Public Health. Ideal for anyone who works or goes to school in the Longwood Area. Minimum stay: 4-6 weeks