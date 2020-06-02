16 Charlotte St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors some paid utils range refrigerator

Spacious 5 Bedroom 1 Bath with Heat & Hot Water Included Available Immediately on Third Floor of Well-Maintained Dorchester Brownstone Just Steps From Franklin Park/Zoo and Golf Course. Outdoor Space Includes a Broad, Rear Porch Which is Off the Granite-Countered Eat-in Kitchen w/Pantry, Gas Stove, Full-Sized Refrigerator, and Maple Cabinets. Interior Features Include, Natural Hardwood Floors Throughout, Good-Sized Bedrooms with Closets and Windows, and a Large Foyer Area Upon Entrance to the Unit. Very Convenient to Local Buse Numbers 14, 22, 28, and 29 With Respective Connections to Orange and Red Lines. Cat-Friendly But Smoking Inside Building Not Allowed. Decent Credit and References Required.



Terms: One year lease