Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

16 Charlotte St.

16 Charlotte Street · (617) 778-4868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Charlotte Street, Boston, MA 02121
Franklin Field North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

5 Bed · 1 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 5 Bedroom 1 Bath with Heat & Hot Water Included Available Immediately on Third Floor of Well-Maintained Dorchester Brownstone Just Steps From Franklin Park/Zoo and Golf Course. Outdoor Space Includes a Broad, Rear Porch Which is Off the Granite-Countered Eat-in Kitchen w/Pantry, Gas Stove, Full-Sized Refrigerator, and Maple Cabinets. Interior Features Include, Natural Hardwood Floors Throughout, Good-Sized Bedrooms with Closets and Windows, and a Large Foyer Area Upon Entrance to the Unit. Very Convenient to Local Buse Numbers 14, 22, 28, and 29 With Respective Connections to Orange and Red Lines. Cat-Friendly But Smoking Inside Building Not Allowed. Decent Credit and References Required.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Charlotte St. have any available units?
16 Charlotte St. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Charlotte St. have?
Some of 16 Charlotte St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Charlotte St. currently offering any rent specials?
16 Charlotte St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Charlotte St. pet-friendly?
No, 16 Charlotte St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 16 Charlotte St. offer parking?
No, 16 Charlotte St. does not offer parking.
Does 16 Charlotte St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Charlotte St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Charlotte St. have a pool?
No, 16 Charlotte St. does not have a pool.
Does 16 Charlotte St. have accessible units?
No, 16 Charlotte St. does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Charlotte St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Charlotte St. does not have units with dishwashers.
