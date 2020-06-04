All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

16 Cedar Lane Way

16 Cedar Lane Way · (617) 861-3642
Location

16 Cedar Lane Way, Boston, MA 02114
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
**Video Tour Available Upon Request**Flexible move-in** Located just a short distance from Charles St, Boston Commons, and Tatte Bakery and Cafe, you will love your neighborhood here. With two floors of living, the main level features hardwood floors throughout, original crown molding, and is highlighted by a decorative fireplace. The open-concept layout combines the living and dining areas with a renovated kitchen, offering all of the appliances you need for modern life. The lower level offers two bedrooms and a spectacular bathroom with an elegant stone backsplash. The largest of the two rooms (King size bed pictured) is approximately 12'6" x 11'5" and has a deep and generous closet with built-in light fixtures. The second room measures approximately 9'5" x 10'6". There is a linens closet by the bathroom + a large closet under the stairs, great for storing away suitcases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Cedar Lane Way have any available units?
16 Cedar Lane Way has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Cedar Lane Way have?
Some of 16 Cedar Lane Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Cedar Lane Way currently offering any rent specials?
16 Cedar Lane Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Cedar Lane Way pet-friendly?
No, 16 Cedar Lane Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 16 Cedar Lane Way offer parking?
No, 16 Cedar Lane Way does not offer parking.
Does 16 Cedar Lane Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Cedar Lane Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Cedar Lane Way have a pool?
No, 16 Cedar Lane Way does not have a pool.
Does 16 Cedar Lane Way have accessible units?
No, 16 Cedar Lane Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Cedar Lane Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Cedar Lane Way has units with dishwashers.
