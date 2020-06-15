157 S Huntington Ave

Amenities
2/2 Near Longwood - Property Id: 248303
Modern 2 bed/2bath near Longwood Medical (20 min walk or 39 bus right outside or Green Line T) and easy access to Downtown Boston. Hardwood floors in living spaces, carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. 2 full baths. In-unit laundry. Modern kitchen.
NO FEE
Building amenities include: Concierge service, outdoor heated pool, BBQs, fitness center, clubroom, lounge w/coffee bar, on-site maintenance and management, garage parking + bike parking, outdoor garden area, steps to T, pet wash.
*Pictures may not reflect exact unit for rent but video tours are available.*
**Pricing and availability are subject to change**
