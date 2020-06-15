All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

157 S Huntington Ave

157 South Huntington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

157 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130
Hyde Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2/2 Near Longwood - Property Id: 248303

Modern 2 bed/2bath near Longwood Medical (20 min walk or 39 bus right outside or Green Line T) and easy access to Downtown Boston. Hardwood floors in living spaces, carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. 2 full baths. In-unit laundry. Modern kitchen.

NO FEE

Building amenities include: Concierge service, outdoor heated pool, BBQs, fitness center, clubroom, lounge w/coffee bar, on-site maintenance and management, garage parking + bike parking, outdoor garden area, steps to T, pet wash.

*Pictures may not reflect exact unit for rent but video tours are available.*
**Pricing and availability are subject to change**
****Call or email Dave for application details****
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248303
Property Id 248303

(RLNE5776465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 S Huntington Ave have any available units?
157 S Huntington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 S Huntington Ave have?
Some of 157 S Huntington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 S Huntington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
157 S Huntington Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 S Huntington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 S Huntington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 157 S Huntington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 157 S Huntington Ave does offer parking.
Does 157 S Huntington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 S Huntington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 S Huntington Ave have a pool?
Yes, 157 S Huntington Ave has a pool.
Does 157 S Huntington Ave have accessible units?
No, 157 S Huntington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 157 S Huntington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 S Huntington Ave has units with dishwashers.
