157 Bowdoin Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the 3rd Floor in 3 family building. Completely renovated with quality updates, Central Heat, Central AC, All New Vinyl Windows throughout. Hardwood Floors throughout. Eat in Kitchen and Living room have an open concept with recessed lighting and hardwood look laminate flooring, granite countertops, soft close cabinet and drawers. Brand new bathroom with Porcelain Hardwood look floors, 4 good size bedrooms with huge rear porch/deck for relaxing. Off street parking. Conveniently located near highways, transportation and shopping. Easy to show. Units one and two are occupied by Owners family. Everyone MUST wear Mask for all showing. Showing limited to 1 family at a time, or 2 unassociated people at a time. Application will be accepted online only. Link will be sent to those wishing to apply. Available NOW. 1st month, security deposit and fee due at lease signing. Must have verifiable income, positive landlord references and good credit. NO PETS, NO Smoking.