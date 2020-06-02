All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 157 Bowdoin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
157 Bowdoin Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:54 PM

157 Bowdoin Street

157 Bowdoin Street · (617) 833-4421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

157 Bowdoin Street, Boston, MA 02122
Meeting House Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit #3 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
PRICE IMPROVEMENT!  Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the 3rd Floor in 3 family building. Completely renovated with quality updates, Central Heat, Central AC, All New Vinyl Windows throughout. Hardwood Floors throughout. Eat in Kitchen and Living room have an open concept with recessed lighting and hardwood look laminate flooring, granite countertops, soft close cabinet and drawers. Brand new bathroom with Porcelain Hardwood look floors, 4 good size bedrooms with huge rear porch/deck for relaxing. Off street parking. Conveniently located near highways, transportation and shopping. Easy to show.  Units one and two are occupied by Owners family.   Everyone MUST wear Mask for all showing.  Showing limited to 1 family at a time, or 2 unassociated people at a time.  Application will be accepted online only.  Link will be sent to those wishing to apply.  Available NOW. 1st month, security deposit and fee due at lease signing. Must have verifiable income, positive landlord references and good credit. NO PETS, NO Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Bowdoin Street have any available units?
157 Bowdoin Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 Bowdoin Street have?
Some of 157 Bowdoin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Bowdoin Street currently offering any rent specials?
157 Bowdoin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Bowdoin Street pet-friendly?
No, 157 Bowdoin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 157 Bowdoin Street offer parking?
Yes, 157 Bowdoin Street does offer parking.
Does 157 Bowdoin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Bowdoin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Bowdoin Street have a pool?
No, 157 Bowdoin Street does not have a pool.
Does 157 Bowdoin Street have accessible units?
No, 157 Bowdoin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Bowdoin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Bowdoin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 157 Bowdoin Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
34 Gardner Street Apartments
34 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Garrison Square
32 Garrison St
Boston, MA 02116
Harbor Point on the Bay
24 Oyster Bay Rd
Boston, MA 02125
AVA Back Bay
790 Boylston St
Boston, MA 02199
150 Camden
150 Camden Street
Boston, MA 02118
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity