Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 AM

153 Chiswick Rd.

153 Chiswick Road · (617) 396-7181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

153 Chiswick Road, Boston, MA 02135
St. Elizabeth's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1140 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Bright and beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment located in Cleveland Circle. Short walk to B, C, & D train lines, coffee shops, grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants. Also walking distance from Boston College and beautiful reservoir walking/jogging paths. Gorgeous polished hardwood floors and newer windows (12 windows!). New CENTRAL AC & heating system. Eat- in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal. Don't forget the sunlit porch--perfect for a summer day! The building is very well maintained, and there is laundry on site. Private basement storage is available as well.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Chiswick Rd. have any available units?
153 Chiswick Rd. has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 153 Chiswick Rd. have?
Some of 153 Chiswick Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Chiswick Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
153 Chiswick Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Chiswick Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Chiswick Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 153 Chiswick Rd. offer parking?
No, 153 Chiswick Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 153 Chiswick Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Chiswick Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Chiswick Rd. have a pool?
No, 153 Chiswick Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 153 Chiswick Rd. have accessible units?
No, 153 Chiswick Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Chiswick Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Chiswick Rd. has units with dishwashers.
