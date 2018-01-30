153 Chiswick Rd.

Amenities

Bright and beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment located in Cleveland Circle. Short walk to B, C, & D train lines, coffee shops, grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants. Also walking distance from Boston College and beautiful reservoir walking/jogging paths. Gorgeous polished hardwood floors and newer windows (12 windows!). New CENTRAL AC & heating system. Eat- in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal. Don't forget the sunlit porch--perfect for a summer day! The building is very well maintained, and there is laundry on site. Private basement storage is available as well.



Terms: One year lease