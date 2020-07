Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This two bedroom unit was just renovated. The walls were painted, ceiling fans installed and the hardwood floors were just refinished. The eat in kitchen has new appliances. Off the kitchen, this units offers a bright den/office area. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Outstanding credit and work history are a must.



Terms: One year lease