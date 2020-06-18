All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 15 Carol Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
15 Carol Ave.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:02 PM

15 Carol Ave.

15 Carol Avenue · (860) 424-2782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Commonwealth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15 Carol Avenue, Boston, MA 02135
Commonwealth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
VIRTUAL TOUR NO FEE!!! Great garden-level two-bedroom in Brighton, just one block from Whole Foods. Apartment features hardwood floors, a new kitchen, and heat and hot water included in the rent. The building is well-managed and has clean and welcoming common areas, rental parking out back when available, and a large, clean laundry room (no quarters!! laundry Smart Cards that can be easily refilled). This is a great place to live, near the Brookline line without the Brookline prices. Close to the B line and about a 10 minute walk to the C line. Call or text today for a showing | dbriggs@eastcoastrealty (dot) com | ( 8 6 0) 4 2 4 - 2 7 8 2

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Carol Ave. have any available units?
15 Carol Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Carol Ave. have?
Some of 15 Carol Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Carol Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
15 Carol Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Carol Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 15 Carol Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 15 Carol Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 15 Carol Ave. does offer parking.
Does 15 Carol Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Carol Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Carol Ave. have a pool?
No, 15 Carol Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 15 Carol Ave. have accessible units?
No, 15 Carol Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Carol Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Carol Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15 Carol Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waverly Apartments
9 Bronsdon St
Boston, MA 02135
The Kensington
665 Washington St
Boston, MA 02111
Devonshire
1 Devonshire Place
Boston, MA 02203
Troy Boston
55 Traveler St
Boston, MA 02118
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Velo
3686 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02130
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity