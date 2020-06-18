15 Carol Ave.

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR NO FEE!!! Great garden-level two-bedroom in Brighton, just one block from Whole Foods. Apartment features hardwood floors, a new kitchen, and heat and hot water included in the rent. The building is well-managed and has clean and welcoming common areas, rental parking out back when available, and a large, clean laundry room (no quarters!! laundry Smart Cards that can be easily refilled). This is a great place to live, near the Brookline line without the Brookline prices. Close to the B line and about a 10 minute walk to the C line. Call or text today for a showing | dbriggs@eastcoastrealty (dot) com | ( 8 6 0) 4 2 4 - 2 7 8 2



Terms: One year lease