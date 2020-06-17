All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

143 Everett St.

143 Everett Street · (617) 797-5043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

143 Everett Street, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
yoga
Top floor, modern 3 bed 2 full bathroom duplex in the heart of Jeffries Point. Open kitchen and living room layout with high ceilings and small private deck. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located inside the unit as well as central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout. Maverick T stop a couple blocks away - one stop on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, two stops to State Street. Walking distance to Piers Park and Airport T stop which offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle 24 hours a day to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio/Crossfit and restaurants (Reel House, Cunard Tavern, Carmella's) all within a few blocks from your front door.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Everett St. have any available units?
143 Everett St. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 Everett St. have?
Some of 143 Everett St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Everett St. currently offering any rent specials?
143 Everett St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Everett St. pet-friendly?
No, 143 Everett St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 143 Everett St. offer parking?
No, 143 Everett St. does not offer parking.
Does 143 Everett St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Everett St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Everett St. have a pool?
No, 143 Everett St. does not have a pool.
Does 143 Everett St. have accessible units?
No, 143 Everett St. does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Everett St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Everett St. has units with dishwashers.
