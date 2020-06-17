143 Everett St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access yoga

Top floor, modern 3 bed 2 full bathroom duplex in the heart of Jeffries Point. Open kitchen and living room layout with high ceilings and small private deck. The kitchen features modern cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. All bedrooms include well-sized closets. Washer/Dryer located inside the unit as well as central air -conditioning, forced hot air and hardwood floors throughout. Maverick T stop a couple blocks away - one stop on the newly renovated blue line to Aquarium, two stops to State Street. Walking distance to Piers Park and Airport T stop which offers a 24 hour FREE airport shuttle 24 hours a day to all major airlines. Grocery, shopping, gyms/yoga studio/Crossfit and restaurants (Reel House, Cunard Tavern, Carmella's) all within a few blocks from your front door.



Terms: One year lease