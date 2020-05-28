All apartments in Boston
Boston, MA
141 Cottage St - 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

141 Cottage St - 1

141 Cottage St · (929) 444-0348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

141 Cottage St, Boston, MA 02128
Jeffries Point

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Video of apt: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oXk6_DMmgY

3 Bed Apartment With Granite Counter Tops. Stainless Steel Appliances. Will Come Already Hooked Up With A Mounted 42 Inch Flat Screen TV.
4 minute walk to the T
- 2 stops AKA 3 MINUTES to State Street Station (Suffolk University, Emerson College)
- Less than 5 minute walk to Restaurants, Dunkin Donuts, grocery stores, and the post office
- Less than 10 minute walk to waterfront overlooking Boston's skyline!
3 Bedroom On Blue Line In Thriving East Boston. 3 T Stops From Downtown. Brand New Renovation 3 Bed Apartment With Granite Counter Tops. Stainless Steel Appliances. Will Come With A Mounted 42 Inch Flat Screen TV.
4 minute walk to the T
- 2 stops AKA 3 MINUTES to State Street Station (Suffolk University, Emerson College)
- Less than 5 minute walk to Restaurants, Dunkin Donuts, grocery stores, and the post office
- Less than 10 minute walk to waterfront overlooking Boston's skyline!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Cottage St - 1 have any available units?
141 Cottage St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Cottage St - 1 have?
Some of 141 Cottage St - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Cottage St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
141 Cottage St - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Cottage St - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 141 Cottage St - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 141 Cottage St - 1 offer parking?
No, 141 Cottage St - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 141 Cottage St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Cottage St - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Cottage St - 1 have a pool?
No, 141 Cottage St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 141 Cottage St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 141 Cottage St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Cottage St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Cottage St - 1 has units with dishwashers.
