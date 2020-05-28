141 Cottage St - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Video of apt: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-oXk6_DMmgY



3 Bed Apartment With Granite Counter Tops. Stainless Steel Appliances. Will Come Already Hooked Up With A Mounted 42 Inch Flat Screen TV.

4 minute walk to the T

- 2 stops AKA 3 MINUTES to State Street Station (Suffolk University, Emerson College)

- Less than 5 minute walk to Restaurants, Dunkin Donuts, grocery stores, and the post office

- Less than 10 minute walk to waterfront overlooking Boston's skyline!

3 Bedroom On Blue Line In Thriving East Boston. 3 T Stops From Downtown. Brand New Renovation 3 Bed Apartment With Granite Counter Tops. Stainless Steel Appliances. Will Come With A Mounted 42 Inch Flat Screen TV.

4 minute walk to the T

- 2 stops AKA 3 MINUTES to State Street Station (Suffolk University, Emerson College)

- Less than 5 minute walk to Restaurants, Dunkin Donuts, grocery stores, and the post office

- Less than 10 minute walk to waterfront overlooking Boston's skyline!