All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 14 Fayette Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
14 Fayette Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

14 Fayette Street

14 Fayette Street · (617) 818-0801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14 Fayette Street, Boston, MA 02116
Bay Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$2,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
14 Fayette Street Apt #1R, Boston, MA 02116 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sveta Vakhitova, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Warren Residential, (617) 818-0801. Available from: 06/10/2020. No pets allowed. Updated condo for rent in Bay Village. Steps to Back Bay, South End, TUFTS Medical Center, Downtown, Boston Common and more. Apartment features: Brand new kitchen appliances and windows Updated bathroom Hardwood floors throughout Large bedroom Private patio Heat + Hot water included in rent. Call/text 617 818 0801 or email. Easy to show. Won't last. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3583799 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Fayette Street have any available units?
14 Fayette Street has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 Fayette Street have?
Some of 14 Fayette Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Fayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 Fayette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Fayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 14 Fayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 14 Fayette Street offer parking?
No, 14 Fayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 14 Fayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Fayette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Fayette Street have a pool?
No, 14 Fayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 Fayette Street have accessible units?
No, 14 Fayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Fayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Fayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14 Fayette Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
Waterside Place by Windsor
505 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
9 Gardner Terrace
9 Gardner Terrace
Boston, MA 02134
The Smith
89 E Dedham St
Boston, MA 02118
100 Pier 4
100 Pier 4 Blvd.
Boston, MA 02210
345 Harrison Avenue
345 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
Douglass Park Apartments
650 Columbus Ave
Boston, MA 02118
The Atrium on Commonwealth
1079 Commonwealth Ave
Boston, MA 02215

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity